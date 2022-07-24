The Thing Chelsea Must Improve Before Their Game Against Udinese
As Chelsea look to reply to their disastrous 4-0 loss to London rivals Arsenal, their last pre-season game looms nearer, against Serie A side Udinese.
The game is set to be played on 29 July, and Blues manager Thomas Tuchel will be looking for a good result to restore the team's confidence as the start of the Premier League season draws nearer.
Chelsea's record this summer has been turbulent, with one win, one draw (resulting in a penalty loss) and a heavy loss in the Florida Cup final.
The last game is set to set the tone for the start of their 2022/23 campaign, as they face club legend-turned-manager Frank Lampard's Everton in the first game.
What Chelsea must do is resolve their defensive depth. With the loss of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, the side are short in numbers at centreback.
Read More
The arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly has helped the issue, but another addition is needed to be secure at the back for the upcoming season.
The team played in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Arsenal, likely to experiment for the possibility that another move can't transpire.
The three centrebacks of Tuchel's system allow the wing-backs to push up, with Reece James participating in many attacks through this.
The problem could stifle Chelsea's attacking threat and lead to less goals contributions from wider areas.
Read More Chelsea News
- ‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City
- Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan
- Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo
- ‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future
- Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante