Skip to main content

The Thing Chelsea Must Improve Before Their Game Against Udinese

As Chelsea look to reply to their disastrous 4-0 loss to London rivals Arsenal, their last pre-season game looms nearer, against Serie A side Udinese.

The game is set to be played on 29 July, and Blues manager Thomas Tuchel will be looking for a good result to restore the team's confidence as the start of the Premier League season draws nearer.

Reece James Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea's record this summer has been turbulent, with one win, one draw (resulting in a penalty loss) and a heavy loss in the Florida Cup final.

The last game is set to set the tone for the start of their 2022/23 campaign, as they face club legend-turned-manager Frank Lampard's Everton in the first game.

What Chelsea must do is resolve their defensive depth. With the loss of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, the side are short in numbers at centreback.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly has helped the issue, but another addition is needed to be secure at the back for the upcoming season.

Kalidou Koulibaly

The team played in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Arsenal, likely to experiment for the possibility that another move can't transpire.

The three centrebacks of Tuchel's system allow the wing-backs to push up, with Reece James participating in many attacks through this.

The problem could stifle Chelsea's attacking threat and lead to less goals contributions from wider areas.

Read More Chelsea News

Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Jules Kounde

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Could Still Leave Chelsea For Barcelona

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Stays At Chelsea Under One Condition

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
imago1013361184h
Features/Opinions

Three Things Learned From Chelsea's Defeat To Arsenal

By Melissa Edwards6 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla and Chelsea Remain Confident Of Jules Kounde Transfer

By Kieran NellerJul 23, 2022 2:01 PM EDT
imago1013250874h
Match Coverage

Women's Euros 2022 Quarter-Final: France v Netherlands| How To Watch| Catch Chelsea Stars

By Melissa EdwardsJul 23, 2022 12:55 PM EDT
Arsenal Chelsea
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | United States

By Callum Baker-EllisJul 23, 2022 12:36 PM EDT
imago1010082589h
News

'It's Important I Work Harder Than Everyone Else' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea's Pre-season

By Melissa EdwardsJul 23, 2022 11:48 AM EDT