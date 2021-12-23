The Title Has Always Been Our Goal' - Mason Mount on Trophy Ambitions With Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has stressed the importance of bringing the Premier League trophy back to west London, stressing that their focus is on the league title this season particularly.

The Blues won the Champions League last season, beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in Porto to claim the trophy.

However, they have finished fourth in the league for two seasons in a row and this year they want to change that.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mount discussed the importance winning the Premier League has at Chelsea this year.

"The title has always been our goal. We want to be up there. More than ever this season, we feel like we have a big chance.

"We can definitely do it. We have the confidence. But we need to be humble and focused too. We need to keep doing the basics well.

"When you are putting that pressure on yourself to win the Premier League, every game brings pressure, every point counts.

"We were top for a bit, we draw some games and we drop down to third. That shows that if you drop points, the race can be over very quickly."

Following his side's Champions League successes last season, Mount got a tattoo of the trophy on his torso.

When asked whether he would get another if the Blues lifted the Premier League trophy this season, he replied: "I don't think I can do it for every trophy or I would be covered by the end of my career, hopefully. But we will see. That is the goal. That is the dream."

