The Top Five Highest Paid At Chelsea

With the transfer window well under way and movements in and out of Stamford Bridge, how has that affected who earns the most at the club?

All figures are according to Capology.

The highest earner of 2021/22 was Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The former Everton and Manchester United star was making £350,000 a week while in royal blue.

After an disappointing season at Stamford Bridge (especially with that wage), Lukaku ahs returned to Inter Milan on loan for the season and is off of Chelsea's books.

The fifth highest earner at the club in England International Ben Chilwell. The 25-year-old is still within the wage bracket of the majority of the club in the £100,000 to £200,000 range, but finds himself on the higher end of it, earning £190,000 a week.

The star came from Leicester City in 2020 for a reported £45million.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

There is a big gap on the wage bill between fifth and fourth, where the top four most paid find themselves well away from the pack.

The fourth highest paid player for the Blue is Timo Werner making £272,000.

The German signed from RB Leipzig in 2020, but has yet to kickstart his career in the Premier League.

The ace is rumoured to be interested in a move away from the Bridge, with Juventus being amongst the potential suitors.

Third on the list is N'golo Kante. The star came from Leicester after his pivotal role in the Foxes' against-the-odds win of the Premier League in 2015/16.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Since being at Chelsea, the player has helped the team towards multiple trophies such as the Premier League in 2016/17 and played numerous man of the match performances on the sides way to winning the Champions League in 2020/21.

For that, the Frenchman earns £289,500 a week.

The top two earners are new signings. In second is Kalidou Koulibaly, who signed from Napoli this summer. The star earns just more than Kante with £295,000 a week.

The club's desperate search for a centreback after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger found the club bring the France International into the fold.

On the top of the list is Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling. The star signed with Chelsea this summer after the departure of Lukaku and has taken the majority of the wages the Inter forward was being paid.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The England International is set to be paid £325,000 during his time with the Blues, and with that money comes an expectation of big things from the player.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will hope that Sterling can live up to those expectations better than Lukaku could last season.

Read More Chelsea News