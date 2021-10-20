'The Toughest League in the World' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Bold Premier League Claim

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled the Premier League as the toughest league in the world following a series of poor performances from his Chelsea side.

The Blues struggled on the weekend as they came out 1-0 victors against Brentford thanks to a Man of the Match performance from Edouard Mendy.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash with Malmo in the Champions League, Tuchel described the Premier League as 'the tougheste league in the world'.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

When questioned on his side's performances of recent, Tuchel said: "We are talking about Premier League, the toughest league in the world.

There is not shame in having a tight match in Brentford. There is no shame we need a late winner against Southampton. It is important we don't feel ashamed and be too critical of ourselves. We fight through the hard moments.

"We want to be a team nobody likes to play against. We are on a good way, from there we try to improve. Will it ever feel easy? I'm not sure it feels easy for any team in the Premier League."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It is a change of competitions for the Blues, who face Malmo - the side bottom of Group H on Wednesday.

Next up in the Premier League, Chelsea host Norwich as they look to mount a title challenge.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube