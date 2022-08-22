'The Transfer Period Is Still Open' - Thomas Tuchel On The Situation At Chelsea

Chelsea lost their first game of the 2022/23 season on the road to Leeds United on Sunday, and it has opened even more questions on what to expect from Thomas Tuchel and his players this year.

A howler from Edouard Mendy, a red card for new man Kalidou Koulibaly and only three shots on target - it was an away game to forget for Blue supporters who haven't seen a lot to believe in so far this campaign.

Koulibaly saw red in his third ever Premier League match. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel, however, doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. "You maybe don't believe me but I don't think we have a huge mentality problem or a problem in preparation, " he said (via Nizaar Kinsella).

"We need to wait. The transfer period is still open but it gets later and later. We need to focus on what we have and what we do.

"We can play at a high level but today we lost track when we didn't need to and it was going well. I still think we can win with this squad in Leeds."

Tuchel celebrating Reece James' goal versus Tottenham. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The German head coach may have full belief in his squad, but the worrying signs are still there, and fans are going to need a lot more convincing from the pitch before they can make their own conclusions.

