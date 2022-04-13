'The Turning Point' - Chelsea Fans React to Timo Werner's Performance vs Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Timo Werner's impressive display against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Blues fell to an aggregate defeat, despite winning 3-1 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Chelsea fans have reflected on Werner's performance as some believe this could be the turning point in his Blues career.

The Blues got off to a fine start as Mason Mount opened the scoring in the early stages before Antonio Rudiger added a second in the second half.

Timo Werner got on the scoresheet, scoring the third goal - one which would have seen Chelsea qualify if they could shut Real Madrid out at the other end.

However, a Rodrygo consolation saw the match head to extra-time, with Karim Benzema's winner sending Carlo Ancelotti's men through.

Despite a disappointing result, there were plenty of positives to take - including the performance of Werner.

The striker has struggled during his time at Chelsea despite the team's success.

He no doubt played a crucial role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph of last season, scoring against Madrid in the semi-final and playing against Manchester City as the Blues lifted the trophy for the second time in their history.

However, this season has seen a decrease in game time or the German, who may have been considering his future.

But after two goals against Southampton, Werner was trusted at the Bernabeu and caused problems for the Madrid defence, stretching their back line and finding space before topping his performance with an unbelievable individual goal.

His substitution towards the end saw Chelsea struggle, with Werner clearly a big miss in the counter-pressing.

His impact led the Chelsea faithful to sing his praises on social media and this is how they reacted to his performance:

