"There are a lot of idiots out there" - Roy Keane hits out at Mason Mount critics

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has lashed out at people raising doubts over Mason Mount's selection in England's 2-1 victory over Poland in the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Mount was one of the Three Lions' brightest players throughout the game and despite playing a vital role in the win, the 22-year-old's selection in the starting XI over the likes of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was heavily questioned.

“It doesn’t matter what people outside the game think, there are a lot of idiots out there," Keane said on ITV Sport, as quoted by Football365.

The former Manchester United captain lavished praise on the Chelsea midfielder, who's gained the trust of England boss Gareth Southgate with a string of excellent displays for club and country.

Keane added: "Well, that is pretty important, that your manager likes you. Ultimately, I think the players pick the team and he [Mount] has performed well enough for every manager to bag regular starts.

“Outstanding player. He [Mount] wants to be an all round midfielder. I never hear anything negative about him off the pitch."

The Cobham graduate made it eight consecutive starts for England following the narrow win over Paulo Sousa's side as a late Harry Maguire finish sealed the three points for the hosts.

"He [Mount] seems a brilliant young kid, he has gone out on loan [at Derby County] he has done it the hard way. He is a fantastic player and I’m looking forward to seeing him tonight," added Keane.

Mount will return to domestic action later this week as Chelsea, who're yet to taste defeat under Thomas Tuchel, welcome West Brom to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

