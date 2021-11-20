Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'There Are No Thoughts About a Potential Change' - Thomas Tuchel On Hakim Ziyech's Future

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that there are no plans as of yet to bid farewell to forward Hakim Ziyech amid speculation of his departure.

The 28-year-old has only featured in four Premier League games so far this season and many clubs have shown interest in signing him.

Amongst those clubs lie the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, who have both been linked with the Moroccan international.

imago1007758695h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he has had no word from Ziyech that he would like to leave the club.

He insisted that Ziyech remains in the clubs plans for the season ahead.

"In the moment, here in Cobham there an no thoughts about his future or a potential change, a swap deal or whatever in winter, I have talked to nobody about it here in Cobham," Tuchel said.

Read More

"Hakim was not in my office to express a wish like this. Right now, he is an important guy.

imago1007752440h

"He is very talented, very ambitious and he is a full part of the squad. He was last season and is this season.

"We expect the very best of him all the time, but it is tough competition. I cannot let everybody play all the time for 90 minutes. It is simply not possible."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007758695h
News

'There Are No Thoughts About a Potential Change' - Thomas Tuchel On Hakim Ziyech's Future

just now
imago1007808264h
News

'Good Guy' - Brendan Rodgers On Ben Chilwell's Reception

14 minutes ago
imago1007587271h
News

'Good Line-Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

18 minutes ago
imago1007845318h
News

Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

23 minutes ago
imago1007861251h (1)
News

'We Focus on Our Game Today' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Title Message Ahead of Leicester Clash

34 minutes ago
imago1007590813h
News

Report: Saúl Ñíguez Intends On Staying At Chelsea Until End Of Loan Deal

45 minutes ago
imago1007983186h
News

'He Has Enough Character' to Deal With Penalty Miss - Thomas Tuchel On Jorginho's Misfortune With Italy

1 hour ago
imago1007479137h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Reveals Chelsea's 'Winning Mentality' Ahead of Leicester Clash

1 hour ago