'There Are No Thoughts About a Potential Change' - Thomas Tuchel On Hakim Ziyech's Future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that there are no plans as of yet to bid farewell to forward Hakim Ziyech amid speculation of his departure.

The 28-year-old has only featured in four Premier League games so far this season and many clubs have shown interest in signing him.

Amongst those clubs lie the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, who have both been linked with the Moroccan international.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he has had no word from Ziyech that he would like to leave the club.

He insisted that Ziyech remains in the clubs plans for the season ahead.

"In the moment, here in Cobham there an no thoughts about his future or a potential change, a swap deal or whatever in winter, I have talked to nobody about it here in Cobham," Tuchel said.

"Hakim was not in my office to express a wish like this. Right now, he is an important guy.

"He is very talented, very ambitious and he is a full part of the squad. He was last season and is this season.

"We expect the very best of him all the time, but it is tough competition. I cannot let everybody play all the time for 90 minutes. It is simply not possible."

