"There has been no problem" - Kepa on relationship with Frank Lampard

"There has been no problem" - Kepa Arrizabalaga on relationship with Frank Lampard

Kepa Arrizabalaga insists there were no issues between him and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

The 26-year-old fell out-of-favour under Lampard this season which saw Edoaurd Mendy come into the side following his arrival from Rennes in the summer.

Kepa was unconvincing during Lampard's tenure which saw the Blues look for a new goalkeeper, eventually turning to Mendy.

Lampard was dismissed at the end of January and since then all of the players have been given a clean slate including Kepa.

He started his first league game under Tuchel against Newcastle United on Monday for the first time since October 2017 against Southampton. A long time in waiting for the Spaniard.

But despite Lampard reportedly wanting the board to offload Kepa, there weren't any problems between the pair.

Kepa told COPE: "This is my third season. In a very good season we won the Europa League, the team qualifies for the Champions League and I'm playing for the National Team.

"The second year we changed coaches. With Lampard there has been no problem. I will not have given my better version. In the end it is true that I have not played what I wanted to play. I have no problem with it."

Kepa is looking for a change of fortunes at Chelsea now and is looking ahead to a brighter future in west London.

