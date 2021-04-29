"There have not been any talks" - Andreas Christensen wants to extend Chelsea contract

Andreas Christensen wants to extend his contract at the club after calling Chelsea his 'second home'.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea almost 10 years ago and has become a mainstay in the Blues side under Thomas Tuchel, flourishing in the heart of defence.

His deal at the club expires next summer in 2022 and he is yet to pen an extension. However he is expected to be offered a new contract in west London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christensen has expressed his desire to stay at Chelsea despite no talks yet taking place.

"I’ve shown that I’m here for the long run," Christensen told the official Chelsea website. "I’ve been here almost nine, 10 years now.

"I’ve never doubted my decision [to come to Chelsea] and I’ve always been here for the long run. I accept that the club sometimes changes managers, and that can make it hard to always be in the team.

"After the loan spell [at Borussia Monchengladbach] I came back and played a good amount and since then it’s been a bit in and out, but it’s nice at the moment to play back-to-back games and my confidence is growing with each game.

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

