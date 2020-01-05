'There is a lot more to come' - Frank Lampard on Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard has praised Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance after the teenager got on the scoresheet in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring for the Blues at Stamford Bridge after a fine finish past Jordan Smith at the near post.

He also collected an assist for Chelsea's second of the afternoon as Ross Barkley tapped in his parried shot.

Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring after six minutes in west London. Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi earned the praise from his boss Frank Lampard post-match.

"It was a good performance. Pleased to see him high up the pitch, it was a great goal," Lampard said. "It has been an interesting 12 months for him. He has come back, but when he did there were issues to get him tip top."



"This was a nice step forward for him. When Callum comes back and when you are a player of speed and sharpness, when you have an injury like that it can be slightly held back.”



"He is getting stronger. As a player there is a lot more to come."



Callum Hudson-Odoi's goal was his first for Chelsea since September when he bagged in the Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

Meanwhile for Ross Barkley and Pedro - two of who were given rare starts, Lampard was less positive on the duo.

"I think they did okay. All their applications were good. There were things that could have been better. Now we have a month in January that is important. I want competition."



