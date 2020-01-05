Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

'There is a lot more to come' - Frank Lampard on Callum Hudson-Odoi

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has praised Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance after the teenager got on the scoresheet in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest. 

The 19-year-old opened the scoring for the Blues at Stamford Bridge after a fine finish past Jordan Smith at the near post. 

He also collected an assist for Chelsea's second of the afternoon as Ross Barkley tapped in his parried shot. 

4F38F631-76D4-44FC-9B7D-A38DB4FD1A5F
Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring after six minutes in west London.Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi earned the praise from his boss Frank Lampard post-match.

"It was a good performance. Pleased to see him high up the pitch, it was a great goal," Lampard said. "It has been an interesting 12 months for him. He has come back, but when he did there were issues to get him tip top." 

"This was a nice step forward for him. When Callum comes back and when you are a player of speed and sharpness, when you have an injury like that it can be slightly held back.” 

"He is getting stronger. As a player there is a lot more to come."

Callum Hudson-Odoi's goal was his first for Chelsea since September when he bagged in the Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

Meanwhile for Ross Barkley and Pedro - two of who were given rare starts, Lampard was less positive on the duo.

"I think they did okay. All their applications were good. There were things that could have been better. Now we have a month in January that is important. I want competition." 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard provides update on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reiterated the club's stance over a potential sale of forward Olivier Giroud.

FA Cup 4th Round draw details: Chelsea's number is revealed

Matt Debono

Chelsea secured their spot in the Fourth Round draw of the FA Cup after beating Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea cruise into FA Cup Fourth Round with win over Nottingham Forest

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea cruised into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup following a comprehensive win over Nottingham Forest side.

Report: Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest - Hudson-Odoi and Barkley seal Chelsea's progression

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley's secured Chelsea's spot in the next round of the FA Cup on a comfortable afternoon in west London for Frank Lampard's side.

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Matt Debono

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the Third Round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge, and the team news is in.

Chelsea 'eyeing ambitious £60M move' for Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba

Matt Debono

Chelsea are considering making a sensational move for Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba this month.

Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea willing to sell left-back - Juventus interested

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard and Chelsea are reportedly planning to sell Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri.

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side await Championship outfit Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Third Round on Sunday afternoon.

Preview: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Matt Debono

Chelsea welcome Championship side Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur 'have contacted representatives' of Chelsea star Willian

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of Chelsea star Willian this month.