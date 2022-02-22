'There is No Easy Draw' - Mendy Reveals Thoughts Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Encounter With Lille

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that he doesn't believe you can get an easy draw once you reach the knockout stages of the Champions League, ahead of his side's fixture against Lille.

The Senegalese international has already lifted two trophies so far this year, winning the Africa Cup of Nation's with his home nation at the start of February, before winning the Club World Cup with Chelsea a week later.

Having lifted the Champions League last year, Mendy will no doubt be eager to get a taste of winning the competition yet again this year.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking at the press conference ahead of his side's round of 16 clash with Lille on Tuesday evening, Mendy revealed his thoughts on his side's tie with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

"As I already said, when you're in the Champions League, at this stage of the competition, there is no easy draw," he told the media.

"Lille finished 1st (in Champions League group), which is an indicator of their performances. So it is not an easy draw, Lille are a great side.

"Granted, they are struggling a bit more in the league this year, however the season after winning a title are often complicated.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"But we can see that they'll try their luck in the Champions League this year and they'll do their best to get a result against us.

"So we must be vigilant and play our best football."

With Chelsea's Champions League tie looming, their Carabao Cup final with Liverpool is waiting immediately after, with the two sides going head-to-head on the following Sunday, as Thomas Tuchel hopes to lift his fourth trophy since joining Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube