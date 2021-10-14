'There is no Other Moment!' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Highlight of Chelsea Career so far

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his best moment of his Chelsea career so far, and it is no surprise.

Tuchel has been with the club less than a year but already experienced some highs, lifting the Champions League trophy in his first season with the club.

Talking to Chelsea FC's Mic'd Up Podcast, Tuchel reflected on his favourite memory so far.

He said: "This moment when you are at the sideline fighting for the 90 minutes [in the Champions League final] and the fourth referee tells you the extra time, you pray for four minutes, you think maybe it is five but then it is seven. Then after seven you see the referee puts the whistle to his mouth and then you know it, you feel it! There is no other moment, I'm sorry!"

Tuchel may not have had many other options to choose from, lifting the European Cup after losing out in the final a year before with Paris Saint-Germain.

The German was dismissed on Christmas Eve the same year before taking over at Chelsea in January and he has not looked back since.

Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League table as they look to add a domestic title to Tuchel's impressive trophy cabinet in the short time he has been at the club.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube