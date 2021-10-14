    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'There is no Other Moment!' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Highlight of Chelsea Career so far

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his best moment of his Chelsea career so far, and it is no surprise.

    Tuchel has been with the club less than a year but already experienced some highs, lifting the Champions League trophy in his first season with the club.

    Talking to Chelsea FC's Mic'd Up Podcast, Tuchel reflected on his favourite memory so far.

    He said: "This moment when you are at the sideline fighting for the 90 minutes [in the Champions League final] and the fourth referee tells you the extra time, you pray for four minutes, you think maybe it is five but then it is seven. Then after seven you see the referee puts the whistle to his mouth and then you know it, you feel it! There is no other moment, I'm sorry!"

    Tuchel may not have had many other options to choose from, lifting the European Cup after losing out in the final a year before with Paris Saint-Germain.

    The German was dismissed on Christmas Eve the same year before taking over at Chelsea in January and he has not looked back since.

    Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League table as they look to add a domestic title to Tuchel's impressive trophy cabinet in the short time he has been at the club.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    'There is no Other Moment!' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Highlight of Chelsea Career so far

    28 seconds ago
    sipa_33046857
    News

    Petr Cech Discusses Memory Loss Following 2006 Head Injury

    30 minutes ago
    chelsea-training-session-and-press-conference
    News

    Demba Ba Criticises Jose Mourinho Over Lack of Chelsea Game Time

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33046502 (1)
    News

    Petr Cech Reveals He Never 'Felt Sorry' for Himself After Serious Head Injury

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (36)
    News

    Former Blue Reveals That Chelsea Asked Him to Convince John Obi Mikel to Sign Amid Man United Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34516303
    News

    Demba Ba Reveals Jose Mourinho's Team Talk Which Saw Chelsea Stop Liverpool Winning Historic Premier League Title

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35207248
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Monotoring' Inter Milan Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Amid PSG Interest

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34785641 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'High-Up' on Chelsea's Wish List Ahead of Summer Move

    3 hours ago