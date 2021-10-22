    • October 22, 2021
    'There is so Much Talent and He Needs to Show it' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Kai Havertz Message

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Kai Havertz ahead of Chelsea's clash with Norwich on Saturday.

    The German is in line to start up front for the Blues due to injuries suffered by Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Norwich, Tuchel sent a message to Havertz.

    sipa_35665801

    He said: "To speak the truth, there is only one way to make it to the pitch and that is performance. There is no other way. There never was, there never will be.

    "Kai was not on the personal highest level, other people were closer to their highest level and we were winning. It was now necessary that he waited for some matches because we felt other guys were in better shape so we did what we needed to do. 

    "He worked hard and showed some resilience and some compassion and determination to score and be more decisive in training and then he got some minutes against Brentford and now it was necessary he played 70 something minutes and he scored. There is so much talent, so much potential and he needs to show it. He gets the minutes he deserves. There is only one thing to make it to the team, performance."

