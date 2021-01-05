Carlo Ancelotti urges Chelsea to give Frank Lampard time

'There needs to be patience' - Carlo Ancelotti calls for Frank Lampard to be given time

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged the Chelsea board to trust Frank Lampard and give him ample time to turn the ship around at Stamford Bridge.

Following Chelsea's recent slump in form, there have been calls for Frank Lampard to be given the sack, with reports confirming Lampard's job is in serious threat.

As quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport, Ancelotti said: “They [Chelsea] have bought a lot of players in the summer and in this case, like at Juventus, there needs to be patience, a rare commodity in football”.

Everton were being talked about as title-contenders after making an impressive start to their Premier League campaign - though they've encountered a few hurdles themselves, the Toffees' trajectory is seemingly on the up under Ancelotti.

The Italian has been in the managerial game long enough to know the importance of giving a young manager sufficient time to build a title-winning squad.

Ancelotti led his Chelsea side, including Frank Lampard, to Premier League glory back in 2010.

However, Chelsea have a history of sacking managers and as former-Manchester United midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane eluded to, following Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, Lampard will undoubtedly be aware that he could very well be shown the door if results don't improve soon.

After being top of the pile in early December, Chelsea have suffered from a disastrous spell of form that has seen them slip in eight position in the league table.

Chelsea return to action against League Two side Morecambe next week as the FA Cup returns to Stamford Bridge.

