'Many Voices Said I Didn't Know How to Beat Him' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Pep Guardiola Dig

September 24, 2021
'There Were a Lot of Voices That Told Me I Don't Know How to Beat Pep' - Tuchel Makes Guardiola Dig

Thomas Tuchel has taken a slight dig at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the pair face off in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The title hopeful's face off against eachother, with Chelsea currently three points ahead of their rivals.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel took a slight dig at his opposition manager.

"Not so long ago there were a lot of voices that told me I don’t know how to beat Pep so…" he said.

Tuchel has since beaten Guardiola three times in a row since joining Chelsea, including in a historic Champions League Final last season.

The German quickly brushed over the comparisons, putting focus on his side against Manchester City rather than the two manager's. 

He continued: "But anyway, it is not about me against him, it is not a match of tennis. We play with our teams and the clubs compete against each other on a very high level. 

"If I look at it honestly I see the last three games, three 50/50 matches. I am not only talking about the situation before the matches but also during the matches. I felt like it was 50/50 matches, could've been any outcome. Once you have 50/50 matches, little details decide. Small situations can give you the advantage, you need luck. Even in the review I expect nothing else than a 50/50 match tomorrow. 

"We want to fight hard to be the guys with the better outcome. We did it now several times. We know what the input was in these matches."

The Blues face Guardiola's side at 12:30 in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday.

