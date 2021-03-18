"There weren't many minutes in sight" - Andreas Christensen 'considered' Chelsea exit in January

Andreas Christensen has revealed he considered his future at Chelsea in January following a lack of playing time.

The 24-year-old only featured four times under Frank Lampard before he was sacked in January, which made him question his future in west London.

But since Thomas Tuchel has been appointed, Christensen has been given a new lease of life and has seized the opportunity given to him, aided by the injury to Thiago Silva.

Christensen has been critical in the Blues backline which has seen them keep 11 clean sheets in Tuchel's first 13 games in charge.

In football things can change quickly, and for several of the squad including Christensen it has done so.

Speaking to Danish TV channel TV3sport, via Sport Witness, Christensen admitted his future at Chelsea looked bleak prior to Tuchel's arrival.

"Yes, I know. Obviously, it looked pretty bad. There weren’t many minutes in sight, but I know how fast football can go.

"Now, thankfully, it went my way this time, but yes, during that difficult time I had the European Championship in mind because I want to play.

"But I also knew that if I came to think of it too much, then it could also have a bad effect if I then get the chance and have to be ready. Because I feel the responsibility is on me. If I’m not ready when the chance comes, it’s my own fault. So, I have always had the next match more in mind than the European Championship."

Christensen missed Chelsea's Champions League second leg tie in the last-16 to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night due to illness, but he will hopefully return for their FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United at the weekend.

