September 5, 2021
'There's Always Pressure' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Chelsea Debut Loss Against Manchester United

It was the start of a process.
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has delivered his verdict on his senior debut for his boyhood club in 2019.

The west Londoners suffered a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester United in Frank Lampard's first game in charge as Blues boss, as goals from Anthony Martial, Daniel James and a brace from Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the three points in the first league outing of the new season.

Pulisic, who moved to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £58 million, replaced Ross Barkley on the cusp of the hour-mark, as the Blues looked for inspiration to turn around the tie.

Two years on from the defeat at Old Trafford, Pulisic has looked back at the clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who took their chances in the second-half against Chelsea.

"There’s always pressure when there’s a price tag on you," said the winger, as quoted by The Athletic.

"I’d always wanted to play in the Premier League, and coming to Chelsea was cool. I was excited to get that jersey."

Pulisic enjoyed a stellar first season at Stamford Bridge, as he bagged 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 outings across all competitions over the course of the campaign.

He added: "We lost that first game 4-0 at Old Trafford. We actually played well and had chances early on. That’s football.

"I came on and we were already down. Tough day for the team, but it wasn’t a bad place to make my debut."

