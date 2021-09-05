'There's Always Pressure' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Chelsea Debut Loss Against Manchester United

It was the start of a process.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has delivered his verdict on his senior debut for his boyhood club in 2019.

The west Londoners suffered a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester United in Frank Lampard's first game in charge as Blues boss, as goals from Anthony Martial, Daniel James and a brace from Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the three points in the first league outing of the new season.

Pulisic, who moved to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £58 million, replaced Ross Barkley on the cusp of the hour-mark, as the Blues looked for inspiration to turn around the tie.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Two years on from the defeat at Old Trafford, Pulisic has looked back at the clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who took their chances in the second-half against Chelsea.

"There’s always pressure when there’s a price tag on you," said the winger, as quoted by The Athletic.

"I’d always wanted to play in the Premier League, and coming to Chelsea was cool. I was excited to get that jersey."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pulisic enjoyed a stellar first season at Stamford Bridge, as he bagged 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 outings across all competitions over the course of the campaign.

He added: "We lost that first game 4-0 at Old Trafford. We actually played well and had chances early on. That’s football.

"I came on and we were already down. Tough day for the team, but it wasn’t a bad place to make my debut."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube