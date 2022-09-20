Skip to main content
'There's Something In The Air' - Antonio Rudiger Reflects On Chelsea Exit

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Real Madrid defender felt something change during the Champions League semi-finals.

Antonio Rudiger left Chelsea after five years in West London to join the Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, on a free transfer this past summer. 

The centre back has already played in six appearances and has scored his first ever La Liga goal in a match versus Mallorca last week. 

His departure from the Blues was perhaps softened by the fact that Thomas Tuchel brought in both Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana to make up for what they had lost but, it is clear that the German is still very much missed. 

Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger

Vinicius Junior in battle with Rudiger. 

Chelsea came excruciatingly close to knocking out Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals last season but Rudiger has explained why that was all they could do. 

"After Timo Werner made it 3-0, I thought: They're gone! No other team had Real on their hands like we did – in their own stadium, ten minutes before the end," he said via Sport1

"I then speculated that the fans [of Real Madrid] would go a little against their team and whistle. I also wanted to tease a bit myself [laughs] . But there was nothing to tease about. The fans screamed like Real scored and not us.

Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger in action v Atletico Madrid. 

"There's something in the air here, I thought. And then four minutes later that outside-instep pass from Modric - and things took their course."

Rudiger will definitely be a star in white and Chelsea supporters will be hoping they never have to come up against him. 

