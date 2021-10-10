    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'These Things Happen in Football' - Chilwell Opens Up About Chelsea Struggles

    Author:

    Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell has opened up about the struggles he has faced with competition at Chelsea.

    The 24-year-old signed for Chelsea from Leicester in August 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million.

    Since signing, he has made a total of 46 appearances, in which he has scored five goals.

    sipa_35430158

    When asked about the competition he has faced at Chelsea, following Marcos Alonso's excellent run of form, Chilwell seemed relaxed about the situation.

    "These things happen in football," Chilwell told the official Chelsea website.

    "Everyone has periods in their career where things don’t go their way and you just have to make sure that you’re training hard and ready when that opportunity comes to take it and show that you should be playing."

    Chilwell spent the majority of the 2020/21 season, during Frank Lampard's tenure at Chelsea, as the first choice starting left-back.

    During that season, he made a total of 42 appearances, and was a key asset to the squad that won the Champions League in May 2020.

    sipa_35374569

    New manager Thomas Tuchel however, began to favour Marcos Alonso's offensive abilities and Chilwell has fallen out of favour at the club a little bit.

    On Saturday evening, the 24-year-old England international played 90 minutes in his country's 5-0 win over Andorra.

    Chilwell was the man to open the scoring on the night, converting Jadon Sancho's assist.

    That goal meant he has now scored three goals in his past five starts for club and country, proving that he still has what it takes to compete.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35374569
    News

    'These Things Happen in Football' - Chilwell Opens Up About Chelsea Struggles

    35 seconds ago
    sipa_35492151
    News

    Chilwell Says Playing For England Gives Him a 'Special Feeling'

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_34757574 (1)
    News

    Hansi Flick Provides Antonio Rudiger Injury Update Ahead of World Cup Qualifying Clash

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35409130
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Could Become Newcastle Target Following Takeover

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_32325793
    News

    Marcos Alonso Makes Comparison Between Tuchel And Former Coach Conte

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35372862
    News

    Report: Blow for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger Misses Germany Training Due to Injury

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322693
    News

    Marcos Alonso Speaks Ahead of Spain's Nations League Final Clash With France

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324136
    Transfer News

    Report: Two Clubs 'Showed Interest' in Andreas Christensen Amid Chelsea Contract Renewal

    2 hours ago