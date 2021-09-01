September 1, 2021
'They Are a Fantastic Team' - Saúl Ñíguez Excited for Chelsea Spell After Confirmation of Loan Move

Saúl Ñíguez heaped praise on Chelsea after completing a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge from Atlético Madrid on the final day of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old has joined the European champions from his boyhood side after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.

An option to buy for £30 million has also been included in the deal, as the Spanish star is set to compete with the likes of N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić at the heart of midfield.

Saul cover

Immediately after the confirmation of his loan move to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, the Elche-born midfielder expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing for Chelsea, in an interview with Ibai Llanos on Twitch.

He said: "They (Chelsea) are a fantastic team in the Premier League. I don’t speak English, I want to learn it. I know how to say what my name is. That’s it.

"They (Chelsea) are the Champions of Europe. It’s very positive for me. My parents can’t believe it. They are Atlético fans. It’s a great opportunity for me, they are happy for me.

sipa_34781090

"I'm looking forward to the trip, I'm about to go packing my suitcase. I want to be there and start a new adventure.

"The team (Chelsea) is the host and then you have to adapt to the coach (Thomas Tuchel), to the city. Today, I have not read anything, other days they did tell me to go to Chelsea and other teams, and I feel that I have affection for people in England.

"This transfer is a step out of my comfort zone for me. I believe that you will see a new Saúl in a new place."

