'They Are Brutal' - Gary Neville Backing Chelsea for Sustained Premier League Challenge

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville believes Chelsea are serious contenders to win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have made a fast start to the season with three league wins out of four, as they sit joint-top of the Premier League alongside Manchester United and Liverpool.

The west Londoners, who are set to play five times in the space of two weeks before the end of the month, have been further strengthened by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, with Chelsea set to compete on all fronts after securing European glory in May.

Speaking on the possible contenders to win the Premier League this term, Neville admitted that Chelsea are a force to be reckoned with, as Thomas Tuchel's side are looking like the real deal after an eye-catching start to the 2021/22 campaign.

In his recent appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show, the former right-back said: "Chelsea are strong like you wouldn't believe. They are brutal. I'm not changing my outlook on them. They are ominous."

The Champions League winners get their European campaign underway at home against Zenit on Wednesday, ahead of crunch ties against the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and Tottenham before the end of the month.

Aside from Lukaku, Chelsea have also added Saul Niguez to their ranks on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, with the option of making the move permanent next year for £30 million.

With the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all pushing for minutes, the Blues have considerable strength in attack, which could prove to be their biggest asses come the business end of the season.

