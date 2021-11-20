Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'They Do Very Well' - Tuchel Full Of Praise for James And Chilwell Following Leicester Win

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his two full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell on Saturday afternoon following their performance against Leicester.

The Blues travelled to the King Power Stadium and beat Brendan Rodgers' Foxes 3-0.

With goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the table to six points clear of Manchester City.

imago1008115739h

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Tuchel heaped praise on his two wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell, for their involvement in the forward play.

We understand better and better where we can take risks, adapt our positions, and not to go fully overconfident.

"We can have a bit of freedom with our offensive movements," Tuchel said, as quoted by football.london. "The wing-backs can adapt to half positions to support our attackers.

"It's a matter of repetition and understanding. At the moment, they do very well no matter who plays."

Read More

imago1008115199h (1)

Tuchel's use of both James and Chilwell has pleased fans with both England internationals being in firing form this season.

He previously told fans to interpret the players more as midfielders than defenders.

"I think the statistic (goals scored) will look a bit different if you interpret the wing-backs more as midfielders," he said. "If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders.

"They have to defend in some moments and like defenders, they are more free to attack and have a shorter way to the opponents box than as full-backs. It is necessary that they are included and we bring them to the box at the end of our attacks to increase the goal threat."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008115199h (1)
News

'They Do Very Well' - Tuchel Full Of Praise for James And Chilwell Following Leicester Win

51 seconds ago
imago1008115674h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008115739h
Match Coverage

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: Rudiger, Kante and Pulisic on Form as Blues Crush Foxes

1 hour ago
imago1008115819h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1007752440h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Brilliant' Hakim Ziyech Ahead of Leicester Clash

3 hours ago
imago1007586632h
News

'He Deserves to Play' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Leicester City Clash

3 hours ago
imago1007758695h
News

'There Are No Thoughts About a Potential Change' - Thomas Tuchel On Hakim Ziyech's Future

3 hours ago
imago1007808264h
News

'Good Guy' - Brendan Rodgers On Ben Chilwell's Reception

3 hours ago