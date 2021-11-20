'They Do Very Well' - Tuchel Full Of Praise for James And Chilwell Following Leicester Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his two full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell on Saturday afternoon following their performance against Leicester.

The Blues travelled to the King Power Stadium and beat Brendan Rodgers' Foxes 3-0.

With goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the table to six points clear of Manchester City.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Tuchel heaped praise on his two wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell, for their involvement in the forward play.

We understand better and better where we can take risks, adapt our positions, and not to go fully overconfident.

"We can have a bit of freedom with our offensive movements," Tuchel said, as quoted by football.london. "The wing-backs can adapt to half positions to support our attackers.

"It's a matter of repetition and understanding. At the moment, they do very well no matter who plays."

Tuchel's use of both James and Chilwell has pleased fans with both England internationals being in firing form this season.

He previously told fans to interpret the players more as midfielders than defenders.

"I think the statistic (goals scored) will look a bit different if you interpret the wing-backs more as midfielders," he said. "If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders.

"They have to defend in some moments and like defenders, they are more free to attack and have a shorter way to the opponents box than as full-backs. It is necessary that they are included and we bring them to the box at the end of our attacks to increase the goal threat."

