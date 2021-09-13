September 13, 2021
'They Don't Have Any Weak Points' - Zenit Boss Previews Champions League Opener Against Chelsea

Not the team you want to face at the start.
Zenit manager Sergei Semak is wary of the threat posed by Chelsea ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

The Blues have made a fast start to the season with three league wins out of four, as they sit joint-top of the Premier League alongside Manchester United and Liverpool.

With Romelu Lukaku in fine goalscoring form, the European champions will prove to be tough opposition for Zenit in their Champions League group-stage clash against the Blues.

Ahead of his side's tie against the west Londoners, Semak said: "They were the best team (in Europe) last season," as per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.

"They don't have any weak points and that's why they won the Champions League (last season)."

The Russian outfit's manager was also asked about his plans to contain Lukaku, who has scored three times since his arrival from Inter Milan this summer. Semak added: "We won't just focus on one player."

Chelsea are set to play five times in the space of two weeks before the end of the month, including key clashes against Tottenham, Juventus and Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to shuffle his pack ahead of a jam-packed schedule, with the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic all likely to get minutes over the next few weeks. 

