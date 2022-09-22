'They Don't Play Like Jorginho' - Paul Merson Hails Chelsea Midfielder

Chelsea's poor start to the 2022/23 season has been partly put down to the numerous injuries plaguing the midfield, with Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante missing multiple fixtures for the Blues.

Whilst Jorginho has been available for most of the games so far, the Italian has suffered with a spell of out-of-character bad form, and will be hoping to find it again once he returns from the international break at the start of October.

The 30-year-old is a key component for this Chelsea squad and whilst he gets back to his best, former Arsenal and Aston Villa player Paul Merson, has explained what it is that usually makes him so good.

Jorginho in action versus RB Salzburg. IMAGO / PA Images

"Over the years, he's played regularly under every manager to have taken over the reins at Stamford Bridge, which simply doesn't happen if you aren't a good player.

"He's different to English midfielders," Merson continued, "In the sense that he's not about his work rate, hustle, or moving at 100 miles per hour.

"He makes the team tick by keeping it tidy in the center of the park and is also capable of picking a defense-splitting pass if the situation calls for it.

"Kalvin Phillips joined Manchester City for a fee believed to be in the region of £42 million, while Declan Rice is valued at over £100 million by West Ham United. They're both good players, but they don't play like Jorginho, do they?" (via Sportskeeda).

Jorginho sharing a handshake with Kante. IMAGO / PA Images

With rumours of a contract extension in the mix, supporters are likely to see Jorginho playing in blue for a long time.

