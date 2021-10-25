'They Know What it Takes' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Mason Mount & Chelsea Academy Admission

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon the Chelsea Academy players, including hattrick hero Mason Mount, who impresed agianst Norwich City.

The German started four Cobham graduates against Norwich as the Blues ran out 7- winners, with three getting on the scoresheet - including a hattrick from Mount.

When asked about the performance of the youngsters via the official club website, Tuchel heaped praise upon the Academy.

SIPA USA

He said: "They know what it takes to be serious, to be humble, and that there's no problem in being a nice guy and still playing a hard and serious match of football.

"It's a pleasure to have that mix between the best players of the world from all countries and the Academy players. That makes things special and creates a certain energy and atmosphere for the spectators in the stadium.

"This is what we want and we will always try to push guys through but in the end, let's be honest, it's a matter of quality and not where you come from."

Whilst Mount and Reece James are first team regulars, fellow Academy graduates such as Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been knocking on the door of the starting XI and will be looking to keep impressing Tuchel in search of first team football at Chelsea.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube