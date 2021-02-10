"They never offered me a single thing" - Thiago Silva slams PSG's lack of respect after eight-year spell at club

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has blasted Paris Saint-Germain for their handling of his exit from the club in the summer.

The 36-year-old left the French side after eight years as his deal came to an end at the Parc Des Princes.

PSG didn't offer the Brazilian a new deal, despite being part of their squad that went all the way to the Champions League final, albeit they lost to Bayern Munich at the final hurdle.

Silva believes he and Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani deserved to be shown more respect for their time and success at the club.

"They never offered me a single thing; not even, "Thiago, do you accept €1 to stay with us?" Absolutely nothing, which was very upsetting," Silva said to FourFourTwo.

"There's something worse than that, though. Even in the middle of a pandemic, they had three months to plan a farewell, but nothing was done.

"Man, I wasn't there for only one season, or a few months – it was an eight-year spell as a captain who lifted a number of trophies at the club.

"I deserved much more respect than that. The same thing happened to [Edinson] Cavani. That said, I'm really grateful for the things I experienced there. The final bit aside, I was happy and always well treated by everyone."

Silva opted to join Chelsea and agreed to join Frank Lampard's side after the final, and said that the Blues word meant more than renewing with the French side at the last hour.

"I told my agent that he could start finding a new club for me, but that he was forbidden to tell me anything until after our last Champions League game," Silva added.

"The morning after the final against Bayern Munich, I bumped into [PSG] president Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] in the hotel lift, and he told me that Leo wanted to talk to me again once we were back in Paris.

"I imagined what was coming, although my mind was already away from PSG.

"The Monday after the final, my agent called to say that an offer from Chelsea was on the table, and I had only a few days to decide. I accepted the next day, before my meeting with Leo.

"Later, he asked me whether I had already signed for another club, but it wasn’t the cleverest question. I told him I hadn’t, but that I had given my word to Chelsea and that it was worth more than any money."

