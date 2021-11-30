'They Try Too Hard' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Forwards

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a warning to his side's forwards to relax more when they're in the opposition's final third, insisting they can register more goals.

The Blues have been in firing form this season, having scored the second most goals of any team in the league, behind only Liverpool.

Chelsea were also named Club of the Year at the 2021 Ballon d'Or award ceremony thanks to their UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs this year.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash with Watford on Wednesday evening, Thomas Tuchel insisted he believes his strike force try too hard.

“I think they try hard," he told the press. "Their contribution to our style of game, to the high pressing, is immense.

"We can see this in every game live but also the datas after the matches. We should maybe take into account that when they arrive with the chances, they don’t arrive fully relaxed.

"Sometimes they breathe hard when they arrive. Maybe that causes us a bit of precision sometimes but we scored many goals before."

He went on to use the Blues' last outing, a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, as an example.

"This game (against Manchester United) I agree. We had a similar game in terms of chances and result against Burnley at home.

"It is also a good sign when we are not happy to draw against Man United. We have the feeling we deserve more. We trust them. They have the quality to score for us.

"It is on us to bring them in positions where it is possible for them to score and to do this as often as possible and maybe more often if it is a moment where they find it a bit harder."

