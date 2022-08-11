Skip to main content

‘They Will Need to Sort Out’ - Pundit on Chelsea’s Striker Situation

Former Tottenham player Alan Hutton thinks that Armando Broja might have to be Chelsea's main striker going forward.

So far this summer, Thomas Tuchel has lost two of his main number nines, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Now, the only real options that the German has upfront is Kai Havertz and Armando Broja, whose future at Chelsea is still uncertain.

Armando Broja

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton was asked if he thought Broja could fill in after Werner’s departure: “He might have to if it keeps going this way.

It was a little bit surprising that Werner has left, the [Romelu] Lukaku situation was strange as well. They sometimes play with a false nine, will it be [Raheem] Sterling or Havertz?

They’ve got options there so I don’t see it being a huge problem but I think it’s a situation that they will need to sort out. 

Romelu Lukaku

"They tried to do it last year, I thought [Romelu] Lukaku coming in would be that missing piece of the jigsaw, didn’t quite work out so he won’t want to spend that kind of money again I wouldn’t have thought.

Looking at how strong other teams are at this moment in time, they will need to bring somebody in who can score the goals for them.

