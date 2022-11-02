Skip to main content
Chelsea's Top Five Goals vs Arsenal - Dugout
'They're Going To Have To Improve Drastically' Ex-Chelsea Goalkeeper Gives His Thoughts On If The Blues Can Beat Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Chelsea Sunday, hoping to carry on their impressive form.

Former Blues goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has given his opinion on the weekend's big game between Chelsea and Arsenal and if his old side can get a result.

Mark Schwarzer Mikel Arteta Arsenal vs Fulham

When asked about Chelsea's chances going into the game, Schwarzer said: "I think Chelsea can get a result. They're going to have to play a lot better than they did last weekend [against Brighton & Hove Albion]. They got found out and out-smarted a little bit. They need more energy on the pitch - I don't like to think at a club like Chelsea, the players there don't have the desire to go out there and win a game, I think they do. I just think Brighton had a lot more energy and were slightly better organised and tactically got it spot on.

"So for Chelsea on the weekend they're going to have to improve drastically because you've got an Arsenal side who are flying and high in confidence and playing some really good football. Their record at Stamford Bridge is not bad either certainly of late, so I think it's going to be a tough one but Chelsea have to improve a lot if they are to get a result."

Azpi vs Arsenal

The game, which will be shown on BT Sport, kicks off at midday (12:00) and is a must win for both teams considering their aspirations and aims for the rest of the season. 

