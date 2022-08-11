‘They’re Missing’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Can’t Challenge Manchester City & Liverpool

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan thinks Chelsea need a goalscoring forward to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Heading into the new Premier League season, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side only have one recognised number nine. Armando Broja.

Kai Havertz is more of a false nine and he's not known for his goalscoring capabilities, even though he has a lot of important ones for the Blues.

Chelsea have let Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leave and even though they didn't hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are now lacking a goalscoring threat up top.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, Noel Whelan was asked if Tuchel's side need a replacement for Lukaku: “I think they do.

“That’s the one thing they’re missing. Some of the balls that were played in against Everton – I think if you’ve got a natural number nine, you’re finishing that game three goals up.

“They’re missing a focal point. They’ve got great width but they’ve got to be looking.

“If they can’t get one in, they could be missing a trick – especially when you look at the success Liverpool and Man City are having.

“If they’re going to be up there challenging this season, they’ve got to go out and do what those top clubs have done and get a 20-goal a season striker.”

