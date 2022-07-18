‘They’ve Done a Great Job’ - Christian Pulisic on Todd Boehly and The New Chelsea Owners

Chelsea's American star Chrisitan Pulisic has spoken about Todd Boehly's new ownership.

So far this transfer window Todd Boehly and his consortium have been very active in trying to sign players.

They have already completed deals for Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. There are also a lot more in the pipe work.

Deals for PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Sevilla's Jules Kounde are currently the main priority for Boehly.

This hard work hasn't gone unnoticed by the fans and especially the current Chelsea players.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic spoke about the new American owners and how they are doing during their first summer.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"They’ve come in and done a really good job, in the way that they've spoken with the players and staff, just wanting to use that same Chelsea mentality, that winning mentality.

"But also bringing their American ways, their business ways and how they incorporate that into this team. On a day-to-day and the way we train and play, it doesn’t change a whole lot.

"I think they’ve done a great job so far and I think the guys are really enjoying it so far."

