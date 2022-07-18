‘They’ve Done a Great Job’ - Christian Pulisic on Todd Boehly and The New Chelsea Owners
Chelsea's American star Chrisitan Pulisic has spoken about Todd Boehly's new ownership.
So far this transfer window Todd Boehly and his consortium have been very active in trying to sign players.
They have already completed deals for Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. There are also a lot more in the pipe work.
Deals for PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Sevilla's Jules Kounde are currently the main priority for Boehly.
This hard work hasn't gone unnoticed by the fans and especially the current Chelsea players.
Read More
Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic spoke about the new American owners and how they are doing during their first summer.
"They’ve come in and done a really good job, in the way that they've spoken with the players and staff, just wanting to use that same Chelsea mentality, that winning mentality.
"But also bringing their American ways, their business ways and how they incorporate that into this team. On a day-to-day and the way we train and play, it doesn’t change a whole lot.
"I think they’ve done a great job so far and I think the guys are really enjoying it so far."
Read More Chelsea News
- ‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City
- Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan
- Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo
- ‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future
- Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante