Thomas Tuchel has commented ahead of Chelsea's opening game at Everton why he has decided to start new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Chelsea manager said, "It helps big days coming, so [the] focus was fully on Everton and this match. That helped us to calm down and to calm down during hard work."

"[They bring] personality and quality - it's as easy as that. They've proven it in big clubs, and Raheem [Sterling] has proven it in the Premier League over and over again. With his intensity and the repetition of his intensity, his goal scoring and his threat. We've played many times against him and it was always horrible to play against him.

"And Kalidou brings personality and calmness and experience in defending, so hopefully they can prove it."

IMAGO / News Images

Sterling and Koulibaly arrived this summer for a combined £80.5 million, and they both have the chance today to impress the fans of their new team.

Read More Chelsea News