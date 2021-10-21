Thiago Silva Admits He's 'Living the Dream' At Chelsea

Thiago Silva has declared his love for Chelsea after admitting he is 'living the dream' in west London.

The 37-year-old joins Chelsea in the summer of 2020 under Frank Lampard on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and he and his family have become a fans' favourite at Stamford Bridge.

Silva has been a key part of the Chelsea defence which saw him go onto win the Champions League in his first season.

He returned to the side on Wednesday night against Malmo after missing the Brentford following international duty with Brazil. And he took to social media after the 4-0 win to express his love for the Blues.

On his Instagram story, he wrote: "What a dream I am living, thank you."

Silva's contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of the season. He signed a one-year extension in the summer but there has been no indication over whether his stay will be extended next year.

"It’s on him," responded to Tuchel last month over Silva's future. "I cannot answer this question right now. Hopefully he can continue to perform on this kind of level. That’s all it needs to stay here. It’s as easy and as clear as that, we want top performance when you play for Chelsea you need to deliver and that’s what he’s doing.

"He is a top professional, is a given because otherwise it would not be possible that he plays on that kind of level for so many years. The age does not play a role.

"The only question we need to ask at the end of the season, is he still on the level that we need at Chelsea to compete for every competition? Yes or no. It’s as easy as that and we have time for that, we don’t need to answer that question right now. He is in a good place and we are happy."

