Report: Thiago Silva agrees to extend Chelsea contract by further year

Thiago Silva has reportedly agreed to extend his stay at Chelsea by a further year.

The 37-year-old signed an initial one-year contract in west London after signing on a free transfer last summer, but the deal had the option of a further year.

Silva's performances have impressed those in high places at Stamford Bridge, whilst also going down well with new boss Thomas Tuchel who he worked with at PSG, and also the Chelsea supporters.

It had been reported that a deal to hand him a new one-year deal was 'in progress' with the final decision down to the Brazilian.

His wife, Belle, had previously hinted that they would be staying in the English capital next season after saying, "Chelsea are the best club in the world, I love them. We will be champions next year."

And as per Le10sport in France, both parties have made a 'joint decision' to trigger the one-year contract extension.

Chelsea boss Tuchel refused to comment on his contract situation at the club, leaving it in the hands of the Blues hierarchy.

He said: "On his contract, it is too early. It's not the right surrounding to speak about it. It's between him and the club and between the club and I, we will speak about it together. If you look at the pictures, you see how young he looks. He ran the stairs up and down and was dressed like a 28-year-old so I think there is still a way to go."

