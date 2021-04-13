Thiago Silva aiming for Champions League glory with Chelsea after Porto progression

Thiago Silva is hoping to win the Champions League this season with Chelsea after they saw off Porto in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat in Seville on Tuesday night but they progressed into the semi-finals, winning 2-1 on aggregate, which sees them come up against either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the last four.

A stoppage time goal from Mehdi Taremi, a stunning bicycle kick into the far corner, handed the Blues a defeat on the night but it didn't affect the outcome of the result.

EFE/Julio Munoz/Sipa USA

Silva spoke post-match on the game and acknowledged the performance wasn't up to their usual standards, but they got the job done.

He said: "We did not play a great match today, but we did our jobs in the first leg. We allowed a great goal for Taremi but we hope that we can celebrate this trophy."

The 36-year-old came back into the side after suspension in the Premier League at the weekend and offered his verdict on how he is still playing at the high level at his age.

He added: "My secret is hard work. All my career I prepared to reach the end stage. I took as my example Maldini who played until 40 with Milan. In the last six months we played together it was an extraordinary thing. From that moment I started to think that if I prepared I could be at that level at age 36. I still play in the Champions League which is the most important tourney I want to follow the path blazed by Maldini.

"I hope to continue at this level and make it to the World Cup in Qatar."

