Thiago Silva: Being Part of Chelsea is One of the Most Important Things

Thiago Silva has revealed that being a part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad is 'one of the most important things' in his life after signing for the Blues in 2020.

The 37-year-old has shown his world class quality during his time at Chelsea, cementing his place in Tuchel's first team plans.

Speaking to Chelsea's website, Silva has discussed what it means to him to be part of the Blues squad.

imago1006594970h

When asked about what it means to him to be a Chelsea player, Silva admitted: "Now it's one of the most important things in my life. 

"A few years ago I was blue and red, today I'm just blue. Of course without leaving the Paris fans too, but today my heart is just blue. 

"That's why in all my Instagram posts or other social networks, whenever I post 'Chelsea something' I put a blue heart because I'm part of it."

Silva joined Chelsea under Frank Lampard back in 2020 but has played his best football under Tuchel, who was his head coach at PSG previously.

imago1009370618h

Their strong relationship is clear as he continued to heap praise on the German, saying: "From day one we had a very close and very trustful relationship because he's a very humble, very nice, very polite person. It helps to approach him, it helps to bring out the best in him.

"I've been with him since my time at Paris and I know how important the time there was not only for him but for all of us. So I hope he can keep growing in this profession and that we can continue together."

The Chelsea fans will be hoping that the pair can keep the good times coming at Stamford Bridge as they compete in both the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League's latter stages towards the end of the season.

