Thiago Silva Believes Chelsea Will Compete for Premier League Next Season

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has revealed he believes his side will be in a good position to challenge for the Premier League next season following this year's successes.

The Blues started the league season in 2021 as one of the favourites to win the competition. However, after their season was hampered with injuries like those of Ben Chilwell and Reece James, the west London side began to drop points.

After winning the Champions League last season, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season, as well as reaching an FA Cup and Carabao Cup final, Silva believes the Blues will be able to compete for the league title next season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the Telegraph, Silva discussed his side's achievements in the past year under Thomas Tuchel.

“For us, it means a lot, the FA Cup final. It’s an incredibly important competition for us as players, we know what it means with its status here in England and, of course, we lost last year. So it’s a competition we would absolutely love to win.

“People talk about what interests them and perhaps Chelsea at the moment, since we went out of the Champions League, we’re not the story (on the pitch).

"But if you look at our season, the finals we’ve got to, the silverware we’ve picked up and being third in the League, I’d say we’re having a very good season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Not excellent, but we’re very proud of what we have done, particularly as we are only a year-and-a-half into playing under our current manager.

“If you look at Man City, they’ve had a real amount of time to settle in under (Pep) Guardiola. I’ve already said that Klopp’s been there for seven years.

"So we are still a work in progress and we are taking it step by step. We know that next year we will come back even stronger because we will have had more time to adapt to his (Tuchel’s) methods."

