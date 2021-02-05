Thiago Silva 'big doubt' for Chelsea ahead of Sheffield United clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Thiago Silva is a major doubt for Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Sunday.

The 36-year-old was forced off in the first half of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday with a thigh problem after clearing the ball in defence.

Silva's quality and experience at the back has shone in the Blues side since his summer arrival and it's handed Tuchel a massive blow ahead of an important month for his side.

Tuchel provided an injury update post-match, confirming it is unlikely he will be involved on Sunday at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United.

"I don’t know at the moment," said Tuchel on Silva's injury.

"He had a big strap around his muscle so we will have to wait and see over the next day or so. He will be looked at by the medical team and then we will know more.

"It is worrying because it’s a muscle injury but I do not want to say anything on this at the moment because I really don’t know and I don’t want to give out wrong information. Let’s take a look at him tomorrow when we will know more.

"You can see the quality that Thiago has and you don’t want to lose a player like him but I have to say, I thought Christensen did excellent when he came on. He hasn’t played for a while and to come into a match with the intensity like this and perform as well as he did was great to see, because he did very well tonight."

Tuchel was delighted with his side's performance against Spurs which saw his unbeaten start to life as Head Coach continue [W2, D1].

"In general I’m very pleased with the result. It’s a deserved win.

"We were very, very good in the first half, very dominant, very strong with the ball, very good in counter pressing and did not allow counter attacks against one of the most dangerous teams, maybe in Europe, for counter attacks.

"That was very, very strong. We lacked a little bit of precision in the box of composure to make it 2-0 to score more goals to decide the match."

