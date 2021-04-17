Thiago Silva breaks silence after back injury as Chelsea progress into FA Cup final

Thiago Silva has taken to social media to congratulate the Chelsea team after they secured their place in the FA Cup final next month.

The 36-year-old was a rock in the heart of the Chelsea defence at Wembley as they kept a clean sheet to earn a 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea will now face either Leicester City or Southampton in the final, but the win at Wembley was marred by Silva going off in the closing stages with a back problem.

He continued throughout the game despite obvious signs of discomfort before finally being replaced by Kurt Zouma late on.

Silva took to social media, and although he didn't offer an update on his back and neither did Thomas Tuchel, he was in positive spirits following the win in London.

"Congratulations to the entire team and staff for this great victory," he wrote.

Tuchel spoke post-match about Chelsea's defending and the length of time they spend on it in training. It's minimal but it has proven to be extremely effective as the Blues remain watertight at the back.

"We do very, very few minutes in training isolated on offense or defence," admitted Tuchel. "We train for complex situations because the game is complex. We don't try to divide the situations in an artificial way. That's the first thing I want to express.

"I spend 90% of my time thinking about solutions offensively. If you have good ball possession against City, maybe it is the best way to defend.

"We are very strong in defensive numbers and statistics. That belongs to the courage of the players, the individual behaviours, and as a team. We defend very, very actively and aggressively with huge solidarity. This is the key.

"On this level, it is like this. Everyone needs to attack and defend. As I said, it was an outstanding performance in all matters and all subjects of the game. It was clear that we needed that to beat the benchmark of the Premier League which is City. I am very, very happy we could deliver that and it was a deserved win."

