Thiago Silva breaks silence after red card against West Brom on return to Chelsea side from thigh injury

Thiago Silva believes referee David Coote made the wrong decision to send him off during Chelsea's 5-2 defeat to West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

The 36-year-old came back into the side following a thigh injury which has kept him sidelined, with the original plan to take him off midway through the game for Andreas Christensen.

However that happened earlier than expected after he was shown a second yellow card midway through the first-half after the Blues had just taken the lead through Christian Pulisic minutes prior.

Silva attempted to block a shot but followed through on Okay Yokuslu and caught the Baggies star and was shown a second yellow card.

Chelsea went onto concede five to lose the Premier League match 5-2 which saw them not only concede their first goals at home in the Tuchel era, but they were finally beaten at the 15th attempt since the German took charge,

Taking to social media, Silva disagreed with the decision but takes full responsibility and is now switching his focus to Wednesday's Champions League tie against FC Porto:

He wrote: "I believe it was not an expulsion move, but the referee made his decision and we can't change that. I assume my responsibility, which unfortunately affected the result of the game. It’s time to join our forces, because on Wednesday we have another battle."

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was also not impressed by Coote's refereeing performance in west London after labelling him as the 'worst ref ever".

