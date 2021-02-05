Thiago Silva breaks silence after sustaining thigh injury against Tottenham

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has spoken for the first time since he was forced off with a thigh injury.

Silva, 36, was substituted on Thursday night in the Blues 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in north London after injuring his thigh when clearing the ball.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel confirmed after the game that it was 'worrying' and that the Brazilian is expected to miss their match on Sunday against Sheffield United.

"I don’t know at the moment," said Tuchel on Silva's injury.

"He had a big strap around his muscle so we will have to wait and see over the next day or so. He will be looked at by the medical team and then we will know more.

"It is worrying because it’s a muscle injury but I do not want to say anything on this at the moment because I really don’t know and I don’t want to give out wrong information. Let’s take a look at him tomorrow [Friday] when we will know more.

"You can see the quality that Thiago has and you don’t want to lose a player like him."

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

And Silva has taken to social media for the first time since his injury, congratulating his teammates on their important victory.

"Congratulations to the whole team for the great victory !! Let’s go. 'It doesn't matter how many times you fall. What will make all the difference is how many times you will be able to get up again' [Davi Donizetti]."

Silva will be hoping the severity of his injury isn't too serious, with the Blues set to place Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League on February 23.

