Thiago Silva: Chelsea capable of going far in Champions League this season

Thiago Silva is confident Chelsea can reach the latter stages of the Champions League this season in his first season at the club.

Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals and face FC Porto in Seville on Wednesday night in the first leg. They have only won the competition on one occasion, back in 2012 on the famous night in Munich.

Expectations are high within the camp, but Silva believes the Blues have what it takes to put a run together to win the competition this season.

He told the official Chelsea website: "We’re going in the right direction right now, getting wins and feeling really motivated but we are also in a new beginning, with a new coach and a new style.

"Of course there are ups and downs in a long season, especially when the team is very young, but I believe we’re fully capable of getting far in the Champions League.

"We’ve got great quality and, especially in knockout games, you just have to hope the opponent isn’t having a good day and that you are. This can change the season completely for a team with big dream."

Silva, 36, also noted how quickly the rest of the squad have adapted to life under Thomas Tuchel.

He added: "Since the first game against Wolves, he made some tactical changes in the team, saying what he’d like the team to do, so you can see the coach has already put his mark here.

"His way of playing has convinced the players that it’s possible to hold the ball and be aggressive when necessary so we get on the field knowing basically all that we have to do.

"I have known for two years all I have to do on the field – when to go up, when to hold the ball. Often, other players take a little longer getting the coach’s timing but surprisingly they haven’t taken long to understand Tuchel’s way of playing and behaving in the field."

