Thiago Silva Claims Chelsea Chant Motivates Him to Perform at Highest Level

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has claimed the chant fans have for him motivates him to perform at the highest level week-in-week-out for the west London side.

The Brazil international joined from Paris Saint-Germain back in the summer of 2020 and has continued to consolidate his excellence as a hall of famer ever since joining.

At 37-years-old, Silva continues to be one of the greatest defenders of his generation, being pivotal in Chelsea's Champions League winning side last season.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, in his 'In my own words' interview, Thiago Silva was asked how he feels about his side's chant for him.

"I didn't expect to have so much recognition in such a short time, and now I'm being cheered that way, so it's certainly a great source of pride and I feel very proud to be part of this club.

"It's impossible not to know it [the words]. Just the hook, 'Oh, Thiago Silva'. The chant gets stuck in my head.

"When I enter the stadium some of them start singing and then it spreads to the other side, 'Oh, Thiago Silva, Oh, Thiago Silva'. It really motivates me a lot.

"But at the same time it gives me a big responsibility because I know they count on me to be at a high level so that I don't concede goals.

"I think that somehow the singing gives me a special motivation so that I can, in some way, shield our goal together with the other players obviously, so that we leave without conceding a goal and with the win."

