Thiago Silva has revealed that he is craving Premier League success in his third season at Chelsea.

The Brazilian centre-back joined the Blues on a two-year contract in the summer of 2020, having departed his previous club PSG as a free agent.

His deal at Chelsea was set to expire at the end of this season but Silva put pen to paper on an extension at the beginning of the year and will now stay until next summer.

Silva revealed in the Blues' matchday programme against Watford, via the Independent, his ambitions for next season, with the defender set to turn 38-years-old in the 2022/23 campaign.

"Honestly, the Premier League. It’s a dream, something that I crave.

“All the national leagues I’ve played in before I’ve won, and the Premier League is no different in my eyes - it is something I really want to win.We won the Champions League last season and now I have the Premier League in my mind.

"It’s not to discard any other competition but the Premier League is the one I really want to win.”

In two seasons as the club so far Silva has made 82 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring five goals and assisting a further two from the Blues' backline.

Manager Thomas Tuchel recently spoke on his experienced centre-back and his future at the club amid defensive departures, as he said: "We had a core in our back three, and we do have an issue with Thiago. He is not Benjamin Button. It seems like he is, but he's not.

"He is getting older, and it would have maybe been enough to find a natural replacement for this kind of position and keep everybody else. Suddenly, we lose two, three, three-and-a-half players at the back and this is actually concerning. It is a huge, huge challenge, given the fact that you cannot act.

"Everybody else is driving from the start, and you are still not finding the right gear to get your kickstart. This is where we are. It is a long race, but we don't give up. It makes it a bit more complicated, but this is what it is. We try our very best to make up for the disadvantage, but there are some things to solve."

