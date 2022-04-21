Thiago Silva Creates Chelsea History During Embarrassing Defeat to Arsenal

Thiago Silva made history as he featured for Chelsea as a substitute in their defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Blues lost 4-2 despite goals from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta in what was a night to forget for Thomas Tuchel's men.

However, Silva's introduction meant that the match was one that would be written in Chelsea's history forever as he came off the bench for the second half.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

In doing so, Silva became the oldest outfield player to ever play for Chelsea in the Premier League at the age of 37 years and 210 days.

This beats the record previously set by Graham Rix, who was 37 years old and 203 days on his last Premier League appearance for the Blues.

Coincidentally, Rix appearance also came against Arsenal in a 2-1 victory in May 1995.

Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea head coach, has previously heaped praise on Silva and labelled him the 'Benjamin Button of football' as he gets better with age.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He said: "I like that he pushed himself to the limit with this step from Paris where he had everything, where he was the captain into the uncertainty, into this adventure of the toughest league in the world. It shows that even if he's a calm guy, he's a lion inside.

"Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football. I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit, how much effort he puts in off the pitch at home, taking care of his recovery, his sleep, his nutrition. This is simply outstanding and only because of that it's possible."

Chelsea will be hoping that Silva can extend the record for olders player in a Blue jersey, having been such a key player so far this season at the heart of Tuchel's defence.

