Thiago Silva Defended By Wife Belle After Chelsea Criticism During Brentford Defeat

Thiago Silva's wife, Belle, defended the Chelsea defender after criticism came his way during the 4-1 defeat to Brentford.

Chelsea were thrashed by their west London counterparts on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, making it a day to forget for Thomas Tuchel and his side. 

It was their first defeat in the league since January, and it came straight off the back of the international break to which many players had been involved with their countries.

imago1011020578h

Silva came back early from his Brazil duty and trained on Friday ahead of the game. Tuchel gave him the nod to start, but his performance was criticised by commentators for not getting forward enough.

Belle took to Instagram with a strong reply, saying: "I'm here in my box at Stamford Bridge. I just listened right now to the commentator, who said that Thiago Silva is not attacking enough. 

"Respect Thiago Silva because Thiago Silva arrived yesterday, Thiago Silva played for Brazil, Thiago Silva is very tired, Thiago Silva is 37 years, he plays like he is 20 years old.

imago1011026742h

"So respect him, he's not a machine, he's not a machine. He needs to relax, alright?"

Thiago also took to social media to express his disappointment at the defeat, adding: "Good days make you happy. Bad days bring you experience. Both are essential for life. Happiness makes you good, but troubles make you strong. Pain keeps you human, falls keep you humble.Success keeps you bright, but only GOD keeps you standing (Denzel Washington). WE keep going."

