Thiago Silva Discusses 'Transition Period' of Career During Trophy Laden Chelsea Spell

Thiago Silva has referred to this period of his career as a transition period due to his age as the defender lifted the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup at Chelsea within the last year.

The 37-year-old earned a one-year contract extension after playing a pivotal part in the European triumph last season and has picked up where he left off in the new campaign.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Silva opened up on playing football as you get older and how it has changed his game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "I think, with experience and the more you play football, you get to a point where you start to see the game in a different light – and through a different window.

"It’s like a transition period where you’re starting to see football and understanding a little bit through the coach’s eyes."

And Silva has the perfect mentor as he sees football through a coaching perspective, with Thomas Tuchel at the helm.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The pair were together at PSG before moving to Chelsea months apart.

The defender was also full of praise for his manager, who he has a strong relationship with.

"First of all, Tuchel is an excellent coach." he said. "Tactically, technically, and on the mental side, he is first rate – but the other thing about him is how he is as a human being. He really just is an incredible guy."

Silva will be hoping that he can earn himself another contract in London as he continues to impress for Chelsea.

