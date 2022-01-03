Thiago Silva Expresses Chelsea Delight After Penning New Blues Deal

Thiago Silva has spoken for the first time since his one-year Chelsea contract extension was confirmed.

The 37-year-old signed on a free transfer from PSG back in 2020 on an initial one-year deal. He extended again last summer, and once again he has been rewarded with another fresh contract in the capital.

He will stay with the Blues for the 2022/23, looking to add to his trophy collection of the Champions League and Super Cup during his short stay at the club.

The Brazilian expressed his delight at signing a new deal which was confirmed just three days into the New Year.

He told the official Chelsea website: "To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

"I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

One down, three to go at the back: Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta. How many can the Blues tie down to new contracts before the end of the season?

