Thiago Silva Eyeing Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is eyeing Club World Cup glory next month as the Blues head to Abu Dhabi.

The trophy is one of the only pieces of silverware missing from the Brazilian's cabinet.

Speaking to Joao Castelo-Branco, Silva opened up on his ambition to win the trophy next month with Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I thoroughly believe in these players and in this coaching staff. We all have big ambitions, and we all think about winning. We never play to lose, in fact, nobody plays to lose," he said.

"Nobody likes to lose, but we have to understand that this is the Club World Cup. I am Brazilian myself, and I will always motivate our players for these games that separate us from winning another title."



The Brazilian continued to reference Chelsea's last time in the tournament, back in 2013, where they fell to defeat to Corinthians in the final.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"You can be sure that Chelsea are going strong, and we're going to be prepared. I hope the team can be more successful than the last time they faced Corinthians. Let's hope this time is different," he continued.



"And like any other player, we are marked by titles. For the contribution we have to the team to win these titles. And I want to win, of course, I want my name to be more and more marked in this club."

After already lifting the UEFA Super Cup this season, Silva is determined to add another piece of silverware to his collection and will be hoping that Chelsea can lift the tournament before heading into the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at the end of the month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube