Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thiago Silva Eyeing Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is eyeing Club World Cup glory next month as the Blues head to Abu Dhabi.

The trophy is one of the only pieces of silverware missing from the Brazilian's cabinet.

Speaking to Joao Castelo-Branco, Silva opened up on his ambition to win the trophy next month with Chelsea.

imago1009394823h

"I thoroughly believe in these players and in this coaching staff. We all have big ambitions, and we all think about winning. We never play to lose, in fact, nobody plays to lose," he said.

"Nobody likes to lose, but we have to understand that this is the Club World Cup. I am Brazilian myself, and I will always motivate our players for these games that separate us from winning another title." 

Read More

The Brazilian continued to reference Chelsea's last time in the tournament, back in 2013, where they fell to defeat to Corinthians in the final.

imago1009370600h

"You can be sure that Chelsea are going strong, and we're going to be prepared. I hope the team can be more successful than the last time they faced Corinthians. Let's hope this time is different," he continued.

"And like any other player, we are marked by titles. For the contribution we have to the team to win these titles. And I want to win, of course, I want my name to be more and more marked in this club."

After already lifting the UEFA Super Cup this season, Silva is determined to add another piece of silverware to his collection and will be hoping that Chelsea can lift the tournament before heading into the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at the end of the month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009370600h
News

Thiago Silva Eyeing Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

1 minute ago
imago1009227405h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Fearful of Rudiger, Christensen & Azpilicueta Departures

31 minutes ago
imago1009370600h
News

Thiago Silva Reveals Delight to Secure Chelsea Contract Extension

1 hour ago
imago1009092747h
News

Report: Chelsea Trying to Convince Christensen & Azpilicueta to Extend Deals Amid Barcelona Interest

2 hours ago
imago1009379984h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Summer Transfer Decision as Chelsea Eye Jules Kounde Move

2 hours ago
imago1009264059h
Transfer News

Revealed: When Chelsea Will Have to Make a Decision Over Armando Broja's Future Amid Southampton & West Ham Interest

3 hours ago
imago1009024190h
News

Lewis Hall Reveals Chelsea's Best Trainers Following First Team Breakthrough

3 hours ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Frustrated by Andreas Christensen as Barcelona Grow in Confidence

4 hours ago